Simplex Trading LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,833,486 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51,212.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 657,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 656,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,491,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,874,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,407,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $35.39.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

