Simplex Trading LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XME opened at $40.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.