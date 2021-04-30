Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,279 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,784,000. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,834,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 182,364 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.