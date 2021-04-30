Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Plans Dividend of $3.58

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 3.5792 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:SPXCY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.75. 331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $121.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.99.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPXCY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Singapore Exchange presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.