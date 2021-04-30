Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SPXCY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.75. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

