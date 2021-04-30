Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,902. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.