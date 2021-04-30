Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ) rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.95.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.