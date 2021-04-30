Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,335 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 3,021,376 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,387.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.13 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

