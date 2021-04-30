SITE Centers (SITC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC):

4/29/2021 – SITE Centers had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – SITE Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SITE Centers had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SITE Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – SITE Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $11.00 to $13.00.

3/17/2021 – SITE Centers was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/10/2021 – SITE Centers was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – SITE Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $13.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SITC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 1,873,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $15.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,045 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after buying an additional 649,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,495,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 41,976 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

