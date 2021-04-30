SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $99.11

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $99.11, but opened at $95.49. SiTime shares last traded at $97.01, with a volume of 882 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.64 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $1,647,683. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after buying an additional 136,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 490.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

