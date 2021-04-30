Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/22/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/31/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/11/2021 – Sixth Street Specialty Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

TSLX stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 84.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

