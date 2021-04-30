SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Dividend of $0.34

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.73. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. Analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

