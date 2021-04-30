Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$12.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

