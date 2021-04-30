Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 33,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,440. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234 in the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

