Skrumble Network Market Capitalization Achieves $5.96 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $5.96 million and $587,715.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

