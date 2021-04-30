SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 438,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,690. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. SkyWest has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.10.

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,780.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

