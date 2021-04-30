Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.130-2.130 EPS.

SWKS stock traded down $16.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.33. 7,102,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,202. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.22. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $96.73 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

