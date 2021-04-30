Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $197.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day moving average is $164.22. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $96.73 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

