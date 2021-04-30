Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $197.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $96.73 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 29.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.