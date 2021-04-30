Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $192.00 at Morgan Stanley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

SWKS stock opened at $197.86 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $96.73 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day moving average of $164.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

