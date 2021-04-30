Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $197.86, but opened at $182.49. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $181.25, with a volume of 58,879 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

