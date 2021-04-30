Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $197.86, but opened at $182.49. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $181.25, with a volume of 58,879 shares changing hands.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.
In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.22.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.
Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
See Also: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.