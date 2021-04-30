SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.45.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.98. 13,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

