SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. 677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.19 million, a PE ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

