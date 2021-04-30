SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

Shares of SM traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 6,282,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,416. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

