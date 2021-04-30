SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 5%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.91. 23,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,655,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 524,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 116,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

