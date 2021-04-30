Smart Money Group LLC Acquires 4,379 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.85. The company had a trading volume of 114,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.