Smart Money Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF comprises about 0.9% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned about 0.90% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000.

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,487. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

