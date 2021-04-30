Smart Money Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smart Money Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,355. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $109.02.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

