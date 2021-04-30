Smart Money Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,519,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after purchasing an additional 317,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 120,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,151,000.

Shares of EMQQ stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,984. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

