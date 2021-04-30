Smart Money Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,981 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,639,000.

EFAV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.72. 648,623 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45.

