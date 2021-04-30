SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Shares Up 0.1%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92. 601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.