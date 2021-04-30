SmartMesh (SMT) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $887,041.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

