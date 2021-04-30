Smith & Nephew’s (SNN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

SNN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.14. 32,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,523. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth $493,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

