Smith & Nephew’s (SNN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
SNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.
NYSE SNN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.14. 32,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,523. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
