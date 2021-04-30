Smith & Nephew’s (SNN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.14. 32,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,523. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 167,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,414 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

