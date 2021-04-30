Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up approximately 1.3% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,079,591 in the last ninety days.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $61.91. 385,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,179,307. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

