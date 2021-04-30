SnowGem (XSG) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

