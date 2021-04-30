SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 698 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.65.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.