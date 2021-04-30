SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.77% of SOC Telemed worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. 510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,594. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

