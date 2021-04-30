SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises approximately 4.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.62% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $245,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEDG traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,681. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.72.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

