SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. SolarWinds updated its Q2 guidance to $0.21 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.210 EPS.

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 884,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

