SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

SWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.