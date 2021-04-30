Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

SAH stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. 340,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.