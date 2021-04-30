Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.02. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $48,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,410.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $53,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,937 shares of company stock valued at $136,956 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.