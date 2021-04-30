Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.06

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.06 and traded as high as $40.73. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $39.38, with a volume of 570 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $48,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,410.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $53,250.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $52,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,937 shares of company stock worth $136,956. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

