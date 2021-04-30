Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Source Capital worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

