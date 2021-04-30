Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) dropped 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54. Approximately 7,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 35,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.08.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

