Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,151,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,806,250. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

