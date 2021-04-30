S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $408.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.26. 35,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.01. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $281.07 and a 52-week high of $393.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after acquiring an additional 469,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

