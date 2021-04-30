S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $435.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

SPGI opened at $392.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $281.07 and a 52 week high of $393.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 31,814.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 19,336,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 19,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,918,874,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,866.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,452,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667,076 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,894,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $837,221,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

