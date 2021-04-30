S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $410.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $402.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $392.70 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $393.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.72 and its 200 day moving average is $339.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $35,611,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.